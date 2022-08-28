THE Gibraltar Government has completed an extensive restoration of the ‘City Under Siege’ exhibition on the Upper Rock.

The face-lift highlights military graffiti at the building which dates back to the early 18th Century and includes 11 new interpretation panels for visitors.

Located in one of the first ever buildings erected by the British on Willis Road, it is popular for locals and tourists alike.

“One of the most striking features of the exhibit are the graffiti markings that are abundant in all the exterior walls around the centre courtyard,” the government said in a statement.

“The majority of the surviving graffiti date from the 1730s to the 1760s, with the oldest dated to 1726, a period in which the Garrison saw no military action and Gibraltar became a relatively easy but tedious posting for regiments serving overseas.

“A particular striking graffiti is that of a two-decker ship-of-the-line sketched as she sailed majestically into the bay, etched to the left of the entrance to the main yard,” the statement added.

The new cannon and mannequins at the open-air tourist site

Workers placed a new cannon and military objects at the site.

They refurbished mannequins and added the new interpretation panels about how the first British settlers handled living in a Mediterranean fortress.

“It’s important to continue enhancing our heritage sites and the interest value of the Upper Rock.

“This improved exhibition highlights our commitment, interest and investment in our cultural heritage.

“I am certain that Gibraltarians and visitors alike will enjoy the information provided and learn about the difficulties our ancestors faced during the Great Siege.”

