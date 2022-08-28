CREATIVE boat builders will be taking to the sea at the Ocean Village Marina to win some fabulous prizes at the annual Charity Cardboard Boat on September 2.

The annual event promises to be lots of fun while raising money for St John’s Ambulance, Gibraltar Alzheimer’s, Dementia Support and the GBC Open Day.

“Each year we encourage the local community to get together with friends, colleagues and families and enter a cardboard boat, the crazier the better!” said an Ocean Village spokesperson.

“There are prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place, Best Boat Design, Best Fancy Dress and even Most Titanic Sinking!”

There are 13 Adult entries and five junior boats registered so far.

The boat race, which is sponsored by local businesses, is part of the National Day programme of events and promises to be a fun day for participants and onlookers alike.