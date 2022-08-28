MUSEUM in Spain’s Andalucia have tripled the number of visitors so far this year with respect to 2021.

In fact, according to the Regional Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Andalucian museums and archives have recovered their post-pandemic visitor figures.

In the first half of the year, Andalucian museum centres have tripled their number of visitors while the archives (a collection of historical documents or records providing information about a place, institution, or group of people) dependent on the Regional Ministry have increased the number of users by more than 50% with respect to last year.

“The statistics for the first half of the year in the museums and archives of the Regional Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport are an encouragement and spur us on to continue working to offer better cultural services.” said Arturo Bernal, Andalucian Minister of Tourism, Sport and Culture.

Bernal described the latest data published by the Statistics and Cartography Unit of the Vice-Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport for the months of January to June of this year as ‘excellent’.

“They are undoubtedly a reason to rejoice as they reflect the path of recovery of Andalucia’s cultural spaces after the pandemic” he added.

According to the published statistics, a total of 1,005,959 visitors have been recorded in Andalucian museums, almost three times more than in 2021.

Additionally, the number of users in the archives managed by the Regional Ministry has grown by 54% compared to the same period in 2021, registering a total of 47,170 visits.

The museums with the highest number of visits were the Alhambra Museum in Granada (155,674 visitors), the Archaeological Museum in Cordoba (140,299), the Fine Arts Museum in Sevilla (135,408) and the Fine Arts Museum in Granada (104,231).

