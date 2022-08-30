CALVIA on Mallorca has overhauled long-time leader Barcelona as the costliest municipality in Spain for property rentals.

The Balearic Islands as a whole are also getting pricier for tenants according to a survey from real estate property portal Fotocasa.

Rentals in Calvia, which includes tourist spots like Magaluf and Palma Nova, average out at €19.43 per square metre compared to Barcelona on €18.43 per square metre.

Calvia rental prices have rocketed by over 30% in a year in one of the largest rises in Spain.

By regions, the sharpest increase has come in the Valencian Community at 17.5% followed by the Balearic Islands on 14.5%.

In contrast, the northern Basque Country saw a far more modest rise of 2.7% over a year.

Unsurprisingly the highly populated Madrid and Catalunya regions have the country’s highest average rents at €15.39 and €14.79 respectively based on July figures.

They’re followed by the Basque Country(€13.51) and the Balearic Islands(€13.20).

The Valencian Community was seventh in July charging exactly €10.00 per square metre.

