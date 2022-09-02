MALAGA City Council has given the greenlight for Sacaba beach to reopen to public bathing.

The area between the breakwater of La Termica and the mouth of the Guadalhorce River had been closed for two days (since Tuesday, August 30), following the results of a water sample taken there which revealed there were high levels of fecal bacteria—making it the third time this summer the beach has been closed due to faecal contamination.

The previous two times were due to a sewage spill from a pipe damaged by a construction company, Construcciones Verosa, whilst doing work in the area.

However, given that the pipe damaged during construction work was correctly fixed, it is still unclear why the water has once again tested with high levels of fecal bacteria.

In fact, the municipal water company, Emasa, has assured that all the points in the supply and drainage network have been checked and that ‘no deficiency or breakage’ has been detected that could have caused a spillage into the sea.

According to Emasa, the sewage pumping stations and spillways are ‘working correctly’.

Consequently, the causes of this recent contamination are still being investigated.

High levels of bacteria are, however, sometimes caused by stormwater runoff from rain and, as stated by the Councillor for Beaches, Teresa Porras, another possible reason could be the proximity of the beach to the Guadalhorce river.

Meanwhile, the Junta’s Ministry of Health has once again tested the water for contamination, results which have been favourably, determining that the water is once more suitable for bathing.

