3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool - € 469,000

Apartment Benahavís, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 469,000

Dúplex with 176 m² built, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 0 Toilets, Good condition, Outward, Andalusian town-style duplex apartment located in the heart of La Heredia, a prestigious urbanization with 24-hour security and two swimming pools, on the Ronda road, just 5 minutes by car to the city of San Pedro and its beaches and 10 minutes by car from Marbella and Puerto Banús. One is greeted by the lively shopping plaza famous for its excellent restaurants, butcher, bakery and bar. Climbing to the top of this colorful village full of flowers, scented with orange blossom, you arrive at this charming… See full property details