TWO men escaped with minor injuries after their small plane crashed in the Mutxamel area of Alicante Province on Wednesday afternoon.

Their two-seater craft ended up next to the CV-800 Xixona road close to the Riodel industrial estate.

LUCKY ESCAPE(Mutxamel Ayuntamiento image)

The pilot and his passenger were from Bilbao and Vitoria in the Basque Country.

They were taking part in an aerobic sports test across Spain and were aiming to land at the near-by Mutxamel Aeroclub.

The club’s control tower lost both visual and radio contact with the plane.

Police said the two men showed great skill in being able to land the plane- causing minimal injuries to themselves and avoiding anybody else.

Paramedics attended the men, aged 55 and 63, who were taken to the San Juan de Alicante Hospital having suffered head traumas.

The plane suffered extensive damage and there’s no early indication as to what caused the crash.

