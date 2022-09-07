ON National Day, the most important event of the year for the Rock, Gibraltar’s thriving Ocean Village is adding to the celebrations by serving up a range of entertainment, music, and food throughout the day.

Only a nine-minute stroll from Gibraltar International Airport and the frontier, Ocean Village Marina offers over 20 vibrant oceanfront restaurants and bars, with expansive views across the Mediterranean Sea.

Ocean Village – thriving hot spot on the Rock. Photo: Emilia Hazellsmith.

To celebrate September 10, these venues are spoiling guests for choice by offering everything from breakfast parties, with full English brekkie, to late-night cocktails, DJs and dancing. The emphasis is on fun for the whole family, with something to meet every budget and taste.

The Ivy Sports Bar & American Grill

The bustling Ivy invites revellers to step straight into the mood at its breakfast party, starting from 9am. The menu includes full English breakfast, muffins and 50s dinner specials, as well as live coverage of the day’s events on HD TVs. Guests can enjoy music and an outdoor terrace. Call 20068222 to reserve your breakfast.

From 5pm, The Ivy notches up the mood with its National Day Retro party of 90s music, spun by DJ Kultur and DJ Dani. Relive the tunes from the National Day carpa! This is a ticket-only event, with limited tickets available from www.buytickets.gi

Guests enjoying the ambience at Ocean Village. Photo: Emilia Hazellsmith.

The Arena Sports Cafe

Zapping from 90s to the 80s, The Arena is hosting a live music performance from renowned U2 tribute act, The Fly. This great cover band will be supported by The Blue Sky Duo. The event runs from 2pm until late. Bookings are via 200 76666 or bookings@arenasportscafe.com

O’Reilly’s Irish Pub

Irish venues know how to celebrate, and O’Reilly’s is kicking off the day with a family breakfast buffet from 9.30am, costing from £9.95, followed by a traditional roast carvery from 12.30pm. The carvery costs from £12.95 for two courses and £15.95 for three courses, while under 10s eat for £9.95. Bookings: 200 67888 or reception@casinogib.ltd

Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas is known for serving a slice of South America in Gibraltar. For the big day, its terrace is hosting Aurelio Vargas on percussion and Lev violin artist from 7pm until 11 pm, followed by DJ Wayne until late. Call 200 500 92 to book.

Café Fresco

In the heart of the marina, Café Fresco is hosting its first National Day event with full English breakfasts, served from 8am until 8pm, along with fresh burgers and salads and tapas. Guests can enjoy live music and drinks offers on beers, ‘tinto de verano’ and more. Bookings: jehan@cafefresco.gi

Guests enjoy a daytime drink at Ocean Village. Photo: Emilia Hazellsmith.

Bridge Bar & Grill

Known to be upbeat, this venue is planning a day of celebrations, with its signature American-style food for families and an offer of 2 for 1 on cocktails and mocktails. Guests can enjoy the party atmosphere, with music and dancing in the sun. Bookings: 200 66446.



Wagamama

At this family favourite restaurant, with a spend of £60 or more, children eat for free on the big day. And, with every main dessert purchased, you’ll receive a free Mochi, which comes in coconut, cacao, mango, vanilla and green tea flavours. Bookings: 200 44182.



The Eatalian

Guests will receive a free Cola, Fanta or Moretti or Peroni beer when they buy two square pizzas. Bookings: +350 200 766 36 / +350 560 038 58, eatalian.gib@yahoo.com



Suborn Gibraltar

Sunny side up! This venue is hosting a National Day brunch from 1pm to 4pm, with live music, children’s entertainment, a welcome drink, buffet, carving station and a happy hour with a DJ in La Sala from 4pm to 7pm. The cost is £44 per person (£17.50 for 4- to 12-year-olds). Book at: bookings@sunborngibraltar.com



National Day at Thi Vietnamese

If delicious Asian food is your desire, this restaurant is hosting an “all you can eat” buffet for £17.95, from 1pm until 7pm. Bookings: +350 200 67777



The Yard

The spirit of celebration is truly bubbling over at The Yard! Its National Day Boozy Brunch runs from 10am, costs £29.95, and offers two hours of unlimited prosecco combined with a tasty brunch plate. In the evening, this is followed by the National Day Boozy Disco from 6pm, costing £34.95 per person, and again with two hours of unlimited prosecco, as well as three tasty tapas. Live entertainment will be provided by DJ Minister (Robbie Ballantine) playing old school disco and groovy house, accompanied by live saxophonist, Alex Grosu. The music will continue until late. Bookings: hello@theyard.gi or 200 79767.



