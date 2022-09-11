OVER the past few months, there has been an upheaval regarding funeral plans in the UK. Every week, it would appear that there was a new company providing plans. Most of these companies have now disappeared due to the new regulations for funeral plan providers in the UK, as they are now regulated by the FCA.

However, due to these changes, and after a considerable amount of research, I decided to provide my clients with a Spanish-regulated funeral plan company, which has been providing funeral plans in Spain for many years, and is fully registered and regulated by both the Spanish authorities and the DGS.

Why choose a funeral plan?

Especially for the Expats and their families, funerals can be a very stressful and complicated experience. When you purchase a funeral plan, you are making the whole process far easier and less stressful for your loved ones.

Prices are fixed, with either full payment or with a small deposit, and a payment schedule over 60 months which is interest-free. There is no medical required, no health restrictions and no limit on age.

Funeral stock Photo by Mayron Oliveira on Unsplash

In Spain, the funeral usually happens very quickly after death, which can be frightening and daunting for your family members to deal with. I cannot understand why you would not organise this, to help your loved ones at this very difficult time.

One phone call and the plan goes into operation. There is a choice of three plans, and all the documentation required is included.

If you decide that a funeral plan is not for you, you must make sure that your wishes are known, money is available immediately and that at least one of your loved ones has an NIE number. In line with Spanish law, direct cremation usually takes place 24-72 hours after death and prolonging this will incur extra mortuary expenses.

Death is always traumatic and exhausting – why make it even harder for those left behind

If you would like more information or a quotation, please contact one of my offices, email info@jennifercunningham.net or visit the website www.jennifercunningham.net