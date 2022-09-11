WITH 14 days to the beginning of autumn, the meteorological drought situation is worsening in almost all the country, with reservoirs averaging 35% capacity, their lowest capacity since 1995.

Andalucia is the worst affected area with reservoirs averaging a critical 25.7% capacity and Malaga’s main reservoir at an alarming 11% capacity—something that has not happened since the reservoir was built in the eighties.

To top it off, Spain’s Met office AEMET has predicted little rainfall and warmer than usual temperatures for the last quarter of the year in the province of Malaga, which will put further pressure on Malaga’s sinking water reserves.

On the national map, Malaga and other Andalucian provinces such as Cordoba, Sevilla, Cadiz and Huelva have been predicted by AEMET to see 33% less rain than average during the coming months.

So far, the average rainfall value for Spain from October 1, 2021 to September 4, 2022 has been 444 liters per square meter, which represents about 26% less than the normal value in that period (601 liters).

