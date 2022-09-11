A BRITISH far-right extremist with close links to Marbella and the Costa Blanca is set to be extradited to face terror charges in the UK.

The 38-year-old has been identified by the Spanish police as ‘Christopher TK’, also known among far-right activists as ‘Charlie Big Potatoes’, or ‘Kris Kearns’.

Spain’s National Court has approved the extradition of the Liverpool-born former paratrooper, a decision that must be ratified by the Council of Ministers.

He faces up to 15 years in jail after Westminster Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Olive Press has been monitoring Kearns for nearly a year, as he travelled between his rented villa in Alfas del Pi, on the Costa Blanca and hotels around Marbella.

Kearns – who is well known among members of white nationalist group Patriotic Alternative – has formed various links with at least one leading mafia gang based on the Costa del Sol and in Dubai, we can reveal.

We have been monitoring his Telegram channel for the group called ‘Fascist Fitness’, which has 1,800 followers.

Kris Kearns ran Telegram channel called Fascist Fitness

Many of his videos were filmed in Marbella – where a source has told the Olive Press he had links with shadowy figures from the now defunct MTK gym and boxing stable in Puerto Banus.

This had originally been set up by Irish underworld boss Daniel Kinahan, now sought by the US authorities.

The Kinahan clan – Christy Kinahan Snr, Daniel Kinahan and Christopher Kinahan Jr – who are now based in Dubai, have been put on a US sanctions list because of their Irish mafia connections.

Social media posts indicate that Kearns has recently visited Dubai.

Kriss Kearns at Shooting Range In Dubai. Photo: Twitter

He left Marbella and headed to Alfas del Pi on the Costa Blanca, where he continued to shoot videos for Fascist Fitness.

According to UK police, Kearns published content in the channel ‘predominantly aimed at building up hostility against non-white people and encouraging direct violent action against them, as part of an ideology of white supremacy’.

He has also been photographed making fascist salutes.

Kearns (left) with associates from Patriotic Alternative. Photo: Hope Not Hate

UK detectives believe he was getting ready for a ‘war between races’ and produced a video where he encouraged the ‘English white to go to mosques and synagogues to threaten immigrants’.

On two occasions, he is accused of posting links to documents that encouraged people to carry out terrorism.

These included links to the manifestos of Brenton Tarrant – who killed 51 people in Christchurch, New Zealand – and Norwegian terrorist, Anders Breivik.

The National Court in Spain said: “The supposedly criminal material was spread through social networks from his domicile in the province of Alicante addressed to subjects who were residing in the UK.

“The messages are all in English and to understand the relevance it is sometimes necessary to have an understanding of the ideology of the extreme UK right.”

His solicitor has now argued that since all the messages were sent from Spain, he should be tried here as he had sufficient roots in the country.

He added that there was not enough evidence for extradition.

The National Court disagreed, but said that should he be jailed by a UK court he should be returned to Spain to serve his sentence.

His defence said in a statement: “Diatribes against immigrants, multiculturalism or the Jewish people, although highly objectionable, can be protected by freedom of expression and within an ideology of the extreme right.”

We revealed two years ago that far right extremist Tommy Robinson was living in Marbella.

We reported how the dangerous racist even talked about moving permanently to Gibraltar.

OLIVE PRESS OPINION: Goodbye and good riddance!

READ MORE: