2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool - € 114,950

Apartment Ciudad Quesada, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 114,950

Welcome to this beautiful apartment in Conjunto Bravo, Quesada. A very popular area with beautiful communal areas and a large communal pool. The apartment contains two bedrooms with wardrobes, a bathroom, living room with an open kitchen, a balcony with great views and a rooftop solarium with an extra room. From here you also can enjoy an amazing view over the area, the salt lakes and the sea. From the terrace by the main door you have views to the community pool.The property is on the first floor in a complex of 50+ apartments, arranged in a quadrangle, overlooking an impressive-sized pool,… See full property details