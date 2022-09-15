By Chris Shaw, Senior Partner. Chorus Financial

Whether you are reading the local newspapers, browsing social media or google, or tuning into the local radio stations, there are certainly no shortage of Financial Advisers, but how do you know which one to choose?

As many of you will likely know, Chorus are certainly not Spain’s longest established firm, in fact, far from it. Chorus was set-up very deliberately as an alternative to those firms. We entered an industry that we felt had little care for client outcomes and was purely focussed on how much in fees, hidden or otherwise, could be extracted from Brits living in Spain. From our point of view, the very foundations of good quality advice – transparency and suitability – were about the last thing many of the established firms in Spain cared about.

Chorus began life with a clear goal; to offer the best service, the highest quality financial solutions, and all of that had to be coupled with transparent, fair fees, that were fully justifiable.

To do this, however, we really had to explain to the public how the industry works. Regulation isn’t all that strict in Spain, and that can mean people are tied into products with high, often hidden fees, and in many cases, inappropriate or low-quality underlying investments. We felt our first job was to properly explain how fees and commissions work, how common products like SIPPs, QROPs, Spanish Compliant Bonds can be of benefit in some cases, and not in others. We have now been doing this for many years, we’ve won major international awards for our efforts, and I believe that along the way we have educated many 100,000s of Brits in Spain.

So why are Chorus different? Well, myself and the Chorus team have been lucky in that we have been able to keep full control of Chorus and to always work to those initial goals we set.

Our business model is focussed on developing long term relationships with our clients, rather than obtaining high up-front commissions or fees. Over the years this has allowed us to grow a large, happy, and loyal client base, giving us as a company incredible long-term security whilst allowing us to fulfil our client’s goals and desired outcomes.

Unlike many firms in Spain, all our Advisers are Qualified to Level 4- EIP standard with European Financial Planning Association España (EFPA). This means that you can be assured that we are meeting the requirements to trade as Financial Advisers here in Spain and are fulfilling the correct regulatory requirements.

You can check if a Financial Adviser is registered with the EFPA (España) to give Financial Advice at the below website, using the search tool:

https://www.efpa.es/busca-tu-asesor-financiero-certificado/

Whilst we might not be the largest, or indeed the longest established firm out there, we would like to think that our approach makes us the best, and hopefully our ever-growing list of happy clients would agree!

If you feel you may have been affected by the topics discussed in this article or are considering an investment/Pension Transfer here in Spain, or you would like an existing investment reviewed, contact the Chorus team on +34 965 641 163/ email info@chorusfinancial.es , or simply call into your local office.

Our Office Locations:

Chorus Financial – Benijofar

Chorus Financial, Benisol II Federico, Garcia Lorca 92, Local 6, 03178 Benijofar (Alicante).

Chorus Financial – Javea

Carretera del Cap de la Nau Pla, 122, Plaza 15, 03730, Javea (Alicante).