A MANCHESTER-born expat has been arrested in Spain accused of laundering €200 million in a blow against the Kinahan drugs cartel.

‘Businessman’ Johnny Morrissey, 62, was arrested in his plush Mijas home in a massive police operation that involved officers from six different countries.

Morrissey was flagged by the US Drugs Enforcement Agency as a key suspect for facilitating and financing the criminal activities of the Irish Kinahan clan that controls huge parts of the European cocaine trade.

Video: The Olive Press.

The operation involved agents from the British NCA, Irish GARDA, US DEA, Dutch Politei and EUROPOL’s European Centre for Financial and Economic Crime.

The Guardia Civil have said Morrissey was at the head of the most important international criminal organisation operating in Spain dedicated to money laundering.

In little more than a year and a half Morrissey is believed to have laundered more than €200,000,000.

The investigation, carried out by the Organised Crime Team based in Malaga and coordinated internationally by the Technical Unit of the Judicial Police (UTPJ), began after a series of raids carried out at the beginning of 2021, in which more than 200 kilograms of cocaine and around €500,000 in cash were seized from hidden compartments in cars in the province of Malaga.

Full story to follow.