2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benalmadena - € 330,000

Apartment Benalmádena, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 330,000

Immaculate totally refurbished two spacious two-bedroom apartment in a small exclusive complex in sought-after urbanization El Higueron in Benalmadena with spectacular views over the Costa del Sol and the mediterranean sea. Everything has been renewed! Top-quality kitchen with high en appliances, new (power saving) airconditioning units. Sea views from lounge, terrace, main bedroom and even the kithen. New parquet floors throughout and ready to move into. The property is located in a three-story building where you walk in to the apartment at street level where you have a liittle patio and… See full property details