POLICE intercepted a thieving Murcia region care giver as she was about to flee the country, having stolen €18,000 from her client’s bank account.

The Policia Nacional stopped the carer from boarding an Almeria ferry bound for her native Morocco.

Her boyfriend was also arrested with officers discovering €4,000 in cash on him.

He had apparently made of all of the withdrawals using the victim’s bank card.

The son of the elderly female client in Alcantarilla noticed several high value withdrawals from his mother’s account.

He reported the unauthorised activity to the police.

The ATM withdrawals occurred over a period of just a few days.

Investigations focused on the woman’s carer as she was one of very few people who had access to her client’s bank card.

After her arrest and that of her boyfriend, they were hauled in front of a judge for a preliminary hearing.

