THE parliament of Gibraltar will get a complete facelift starting in November, press reports have revealed.

New office areas on the ground floor, an open glass-panelled reception area and an internal lift are all part of the plans.

Local broadcaster GBC revealed the latest features which also included a small cafe kiosk with limited tables.

In answer to the broadcaster’s questions the government said it had decided against an outside lift after Gibraltar Heritage Trust concerns.

Instead the lift will be located internally in the space left by the cafes that moved out last year, alongside parliamentary offices.

The roof of the parliament will get refurbished as part of the plans, giving politicians the possibility to get some fresh air after normally arduous proceedings.

Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia announced the majority of the plans in his Budget speech in June this year.

He said the Parasol Foundation would make a donation used to refurbish the exterior of the building.

