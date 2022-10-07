Following 20 years of successfully selling properties in the Axarquia and Costa Tropical regions, Sharon Underwood at Essential Properties, is delighted to announce that her real estate is joining forces with Fine & Country to incorporate an independent property division specialising in luxurious properties.

With a head office based in Park Lane, London, and over 340 offices in 21 countries worldwide, Fine & Country not only offers an established luxury brand but also exceptional marketing capabilities. The Park Lane head office employs an extensive team of journalists to run the PR and boasts a social media department dedicated to increasing their impressive following.

Fine & Country’s name and reputation continue to grow as does its number of international awards. Many clients, due to prior experience and superb service, are now choosing Fine & Country as their exclusive agent for selling and buying properties.

Fine & Country has already opened offices throughout Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, Ibiza and Mallorca.

“When clients are searching for their dream home, they are often non-specific in their target area. Axarquia and the Costa Tropical, located on the East side of Malaga, are relatively undiscovered in comparison to the West side of the Costa del Sol. Being part of such a large and established company is a huge benefit to us, ensuring that our beautiful and unspoiled area is offered worldwide to all potential clients. Both the market and clients’ expectations have changed and prestigious properties require a completely different marketing approach from the mainstream. Fine and Country allow us to provide an unprecedented standard of marketing that we feel is unrivalled in our area.” said Sharon

“Our area boasts fantastic villas, authentic country cortijos, elegant coastal apartments, and breathtaking scenery.”

“This is an excellent opportunity for us and I am confident that with the marketing power of Fine & Country, we can meet the ever-changing demands of the market and take us, as a team into the future.”

tel: +34 951 400 001

axarquia@fineandcountry.com

Calle Princesa 2, Torre del Mar, 29740

www.fineandcountry.es