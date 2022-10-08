A group of Dutch men suspected of brutally killing a tourist in Mallorca last year have all denied laying the fatal blow.

Four of nine suspects went before a judge this week in the trial of two brawls that led to the death of 27-year-old Carlo Huevelman in July 2021.

They told a Dutch court they were only involved in the first brawl with the victim, and denied any involvement in the second, which led to the man’s death.

The first brawl started inside nightclub De Zaak at the seaside resort of El Arenal on July 14 last year.

Later in the night a second fight spilled out onto the street.

Huevelman died in hospital four days later from his injuries.

The first brawl started inside the nightclub De Zaak.

One of the suspects Kaan B, 19, told the court he arrived from another bar to help his friends who had got into an argument with Heuvelman.

Another suspect, Hein B, 19, also claimed to have only played a role in the first brawl and told the judge it was the ‘stupidest mistake’ of his life.

A third suspect, Daan Van S, 19, told the court he joined in on the second fight and kicked Heuvelman twice after he had hit the ground.

He then received a blow to the head and did not know what happened to Huevelman after that, the judge heard.

Two other suspects told the court they punched Huevelman and kicked him with the inside of their feet ‘as if you were playing football’, but denied laying any fatal blows in the second fight.

Five of the nine suspects are suspected of attempted manslaughter.

The trial continues.

READ MORE: