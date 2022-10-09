JUSTIN Bieber has cancelled the concerts of his ‘Justice World Tour’ for the next four months, including the two dates scheduled in Madrid and Barcelona.

Last September 6, Bieber, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, said he would not continue with the tour because he had relapsed again in his health problems related to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which paralyses part of his face.

Subsequently, 12 shows were cancelled, affecting all those scheduled until October 18.

However, the health issues continue and yesterday, Thursday October 6, the promoter Doctor Music announced a new postponement, affecting 28 concert dates including Madrid and Barcelona, on January 23 and 25 respectively, as well as dates in Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal and Italy, according to the list that appears on the singer’s website.

The tour should have originally started in 2020 and was first postponed due to the pandemic.

The tour then commenced in February this year in San Diego (USA). However, after passing through ten countries, Bieber announced that he was taking a break to prioritise his health.

The break that has been extended without knowing how much longer it will last or when all the cancelled dates will be rescheduled.

The promoter assures, however, that the tickets for the Madrid and Barcelona concerts will still be valid for the new dates.

