MADELEINE McCann suspect Christian Brueckner will this week be charged with five more serious sex crimes.

The German rapist, 45, could be accused as early as today with three further rapes and two child molestation offences.

Brueckner – who was named as an official suspect (arguido) in the Maddie case in Portugal in April – will face trial early next year.

“There are five different crimes in total and an official announcement will be made this week,” a German police source told the Olive Press today.

“The trial will be in the Spring or early summer.”

Christian Brueckner And Madeliene McCann

The charges have taken longer than prosecutors hoped, due to a combination of Brueckner’s legal team as well as European bureaucracy.

The Olive Press revealed in May, that in order to accuse him again prosecutors had to officially extradite him from Italy, where he was last arrested as a free man.

Further charges, in particular over missing Madeleine, are expected shortly.

The paedophile had been living in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz, where the British three-year-old vanished in May 2007.

He knew the resort extremely well having lived there for nearly a decade and had even done odd jobs in the Ocean Club resort, where the McCanns were staying.

“We hope to charge him over Madeleine before the end of the year,” revealed the source from Germany’s crack BKA force, which has been investigating Brueckner’s link to the missing toddler since 2016.

“We have pretty much everything we need in that case, plenty of evidence and numerous witnesses.”

The German police are so sure of his guilt they had made the unprecedented step of announcing they had him as an official suspect in a press conference in June 2020.

As well as being picked up for various crimes around Praia da Luz, Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for the vicious rape of an American pensioner there in 2005.

Hazel Behan and Christian Brueckner. Photo: RTE screenshot/police handouts

Diana Menkes, 72, had been tied up, beaten and filmed by the sex offender just half a mile from the McCanns holiday apartment.

Two attempts by his lawyers to overturn the conviction have been quashed.

This week, he will be accused of three more rapes in the area, the most infamous involving an Irish youngster, Hazel Behan, 39, in 2004.

The Portimao resort worker, from Dublin, was just 20 when she had also been tied up, beaten and tortured during a four-hour filmed ordeal.

The house where Brueckner lived on the Algarve. Photo: Olive Press

Further charges will be brought for two more sadistic rapes, both which allegedly took place within his rented home, just outside Praia da Luz.

One involved a teenager and the second an elderly lady, believed to be in her 60s at the time. Both are understood to have been filmed.

Finally, Brueckner will also be charged with molesting a child on the nearby beach of Salema, just three weeks before Maddie went missing.

The German child, 10, had been on holiday with her family when she was grabbed and groped by a naked German, who fitted the description of Brueckner, as she played by rocks with her sibling.

The playpark in Messines where Brueckner is alleged to have exposed himself to four children. Photo: Olive Press

While the parents had a perfect view of the attacker and made a detailed police report, the Portuguese police failed to investigate.

A final charge will be brought over the alleged exposure to four children in a play park in Messines, also on the Algarve in 2017.

