A former non-commissioned officer for the National Police of Peru has been arrested in Spain for the alleged murder of ten people.

According to Peruvian authorities the fugitive was part of the so called ‘Squadron of Death’, an illegal group of National Police officers in Peru who illegally executed criminals to gain promotions.

Between 2012 and 2016 they would capture police informants and obtain information about criminals, before gunning them down and reporting the shootings had been the result of “risky confrontations”, police said.

National Police agents arrested the man at his family home in Guadalajara, 70km northeast of Madrid, last week.

The investigation started just a few days before the arrest when Peruvian authorities passed on information to the National Police in Madrid.

The man faces a prison sentence of up to 35 years.