ALGECIRAS port will start sending green hydrogen to the busy port of Rotterdam from 2027, Spanish fuel giant Cepsa said.

Cepsa plans to produce the revolutionary new energy resource in the Cadiz town of San Roque and transport it by ship to the Dutch port city.

Cepsa will use the green hydrogen gas to make carbon-free ammonium and methanol.

As part of the effort to fight climate change, Cepsa will use put 7 gigawatts of power into renewable energy production.

Two of those gigawatts will be used to make green hydrogen.

“This project will allow us to promote the decarbonisation of our industrial clients and maritime transport,” Carlos Barrasa, head of commercial and clean energy at Cepsa said.

“In addition, this new energy route will help guarantee the independence and security of supply as well as stimulate the production of clean energy in line with the objectives of the European Union.”

The EU plans to connect large industrial centres in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany using hydroducts that will provide the necessary infrastructure for the green transition.

It is part of the RePowerEU strategy that plans to make Europe energetically independent.

The EU has already stated that Andalucia, with its chemical plants in Algeciras and Huelva, is ‘ideal’ for this transition from fossil fuels.

“Without a doubt, Spain, and Andalusia in particular, will have a unique role in Europe’s energy transition, and our country can become a leader in the production and export of green hydrogen,” added Barrasa.

ALSO READ: