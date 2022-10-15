GIBRALTAR continued to defy its size with two podium finishes at the British Taekwondo Nationals in Sheffield last September.

The Rock’s Minister for Sport Steven Linares gave his ‘most-heartfelt congratulations’ to the Gibraltar Taekwondo Association’s first ever medals at a British Nationals event.

The top local performer at the event was Deona Chan who was narrowly defeated in the final of the under-67kgs veteran women’s Black Belt division, ending the tournament with a silver medal.

The event attracted nearly 1,000 competitors from clubs all over the UK.

Brandon Avellano took a bronze medal home after losing out to the British Armed Forces in the semi-final of his over-80kgs veterans men’s Black Belt category.

“It is fantastic to see the countless years of training and effort of all involved with Gibraltar Taekwondo finally reap their just rewards,” Linares said in a government statement.

“My most heartfelt congratulations go to Brandon, Deona and all the local Taekwondo fraternity,” he added.

Gibraltar Taekwondo has gone from strength to strength on the Rock with government backing.

Only last week, the sports club helped raise £250 for Breast Cancer Awareness during a children’s events day.

ALSO READ: