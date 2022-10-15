THE body of a 64-year-old British man was found floating in a private villa swimming pool in Menorca on Friday.

A pool maintenance man found the resident’s lifeless body.

The property was on Calle Cami de Llucalri on Es Castell’s Trebaluger urbanisation.

Firefighters, the Es Castell Policia Local, and the Guardia Civil attended the scene.

The Guardia are now investigating what happened.

One theory is that the Brit may have fallen over and hit his head, but more will be known once an autopsy is carried out.

The man’s name has not yet been released, likewise details over whether he was a local resident or simply on holiday.