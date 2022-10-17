IKEA is to create 1,500 jobs in the country after seeing record 8.2% growth in sales.

The record turnover of €1.82 billion between September 2021 and August 2022 has been driven largely by online sales.

A record 22% of its Spanish turnover (€406m) was brought in online.

The Swedish firm will now open a total of 90 new sales points, varying between urban stores, smaller stores, design and planning centres and collection points.

It means launching its largest recruitment drive in the Spanish operation’s history.

The workforce is set to expand by 15% to 11,230 employees by 2024.

The CEO of Ikea in Spain, Nurettin Acar, explained the growth as ‘the result of the work of a committed team’ and Ikea being an ‘agent of change’.

“The outbreak of the Ukrainian war, interruptions in the logistics chain and supply difficulties have brought great challenges,” he said.

“I am really proud to see how we have managed to learn and become even stronger in this situation,” he added.