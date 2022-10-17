A three-man Alicante Province robbery gang that posed as builders has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The men offered masonry services on a variety of internet platforms.

After gaining entry to properties, they never did any work but robbed the homes instead.

Two men were detained in Elda and a third in Torrevieja.

The trio, aged between 32 and 40, always used false names to their clients who they persuaded to pay them ‘up front’ for masonry work.

One of their victims reported them after he returned to find his home ransacked.

Police claimed the trio gained the trust of customers to ensure they could be in a property on their own, giving them a free run to steal whatever they wanted.

Some of their hauls included a collection of valuable old books and a silver coin collection.

At one address, they broke into a safe to help themselves to several gold and silver watches.

READ MORE: