A man attacked his girlfriend hours before she gave birth to their baby at Mallorca’s Inca Hospital on Saturday.

He slapped her in the face after she refused to have an epidural injection to help in the delivery of the child.

A 42-year-old Italian national has been arrested by the Guardia Civil and bailed after being given a restraining order prohibiting him from coming within 250 metres of her.

He’s also been banned from communicating with his partner.

Two doctors in the delivery room witnessed the assault at around 7.00 am and reported the man to the authorities.

The 32-year-old victim, also of Italian nationality, told the Guardia Civil that she suffered at least four violent attacks by her boyfriend with whom she had lived for around a year.

She told officers that she was slapped due to her reluctance and nervousness over the epidural.

The man fled but the Guardia decided to post officers in the area as a precaution.

Some 14 hours later, they heard shouting and spotted the boyfriend who was arrested on a charge of mistreatment.