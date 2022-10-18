A man branded by police as a ‘professional swindler’ cheated €20,000 out of an Alicante disabled group member in addition to running a property rental scam.

The conman moved between Alicante, Badajoz and Madrid, as well as a number of cities in Portugal.

No further details have been released about him, but he was arrested in Madrid by Alicante Policia Nacional officers.

His main trick was to offer bogus property rentals online with bargain deals to clients who paid him a deposit but got nothing for their money, as he disappeared without trace.

It’s believed that he conned at least 20 people via the fake rentals.

He stepped up his trail of deception by befriending several members of an Alicante group for disabled people.

He especially latched onto one group member, and regardless of that person’s circumstances and vulnerability, he stole his identity to take out loans of over €20,000.

The fraudster had outstanding court orders against him from benches in Alicante and Cuenca, and assumed the identity of a friend of his to keep under the radar for months from police clutches.

He even resorted to wearing wigs to avoid arrest.

After the €20,000 Alicante con, police tracked him down to Madrid, where he was using another false identity and even maintained for a while that he wasn’t the man that police were after.

