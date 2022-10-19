ALICANTE and Elche have two of Spain’s poorest big city neighbourhoods according to figures compiled by the Tax Agency.

The organisation says that after the Torreblanca area of Sevilla, districts in Elche and Alicante have the lowest income levels in the country.

The study is based on analysing 2020 income tax returns by post codes in cities that have more than 200,000 inhabitants.

The Carrus area of Elche had an average declared income of €15,386, followed by Nou Alacant in Alicante on €16,713.

At the other end of the scale, La Moraleya in the Alcobendas area of Madrid came on top with an average declared income of €181,990.

The first year of the Covid-19 pandemic dragged earnings right down in every Spanish municipality, with less coming into government coffers.

