NEW strike days have been called by the Ryanair and Vueling unions which will affect numerous Spanish airports.

Firstly, Spanish Ryanair ground staff have announced they will strike between today, October 28 and January and secondly, Vueling cabin crew in Spain have announced they will hold strikes every Friday, Sunday, Monday and on public holidays between November 1 2022 and January 31 2023.

The strike action called by Ryanair’s USO union will affect 22 Spanish airports, specifically: Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Alicante, Sevilla, Mallorca, Ibiza, Valencia, Girona, Santiago de Compostela, Reus, Tenerife Sur, Arrecife, Jerez, Santander, Las Palmas, Zaragoza, Fuerteventura, Mahón, Almeria, Valladolid, Tenerife North and Murcia.

The strike by Ryanair ground staff will see 24-hour stoppages in October and January, and partial stoppages in November and December.

The union has explained that the reason for the strike is the reactivation of the negotiation of the new collective agreement for the handling sector which has been ‘paralysed since 2020’.

In regards to the strike action called by Vueling, the cabin crew for this airline in Spain have decided to hold strikes every Friday, Sunday, Monday and on public holidays between November 1 2022 and January 31 2023, with the aim of putting pressure on the company into giving them a 13.4% pay rise.

Vueling reached an agreement with the CC OO union for a 6.5% pay rise back in August, but Stavla ((Airline Flight Attendants Union) rejected it. The strike action which has just been announced is not supported by the CC OO.

READ MORE:

Iberia Express cancels 92 flights ahead of cabin crew strike in Spain