AN international exhibition celebrating the days of gladiators doing battle in Rome’s Colosseum has been extended in Alicante due to public demand.

‘Gladiators: Heroes of the Colosseum’ will continue at the city’s Archaeological Museum until November 20 after piling in the visitors since April.

The display has travelled all around the world in recent years, including Australia, Belgium, and France, but it is the first time it has come to Spain.

Interest in the Roman gladiator was given a boost over 20 years ago when the Russell Crowe-starring movie ‘Gladiator’ became a big box office hit.

The exhibition has been put together by the Colosseum’s director for 32 years, Dr. Rosella Rea.

Visitors can enjoy seeing a mixture of original objects coupled with modern replicas and models with cutting-edge technology, interactive displays, and other multimedia devices.

There are four sections looking at how gladiator shows started; who exactly were the gladiators; combat venues like the Colosseum; and what it was like to have a day in gladiatorial arena.

The Roman era is brought to life with a large interactive model of the Colosseum.

There are also 140 works of art and original items loaned by eight Italian galleries and museums.

Items on display also include surgical equipment used to heal the wounds of gladiators who survived in the arena and tokens used for betting on the results of fights.

The exhibition also reveals that women were not just spectators at contests but that there were female gladiators.