THE GSLP/Liberal government of Gibraltar slammed the GSD opposition for using ‘empty buzz words to make hypothetical arguments’ a year before the next election.

It followed a string of statements where the main parliamentary opposition party said it could do things ‘better, faster, cheaper’, the government said in a statement.

“Of course, it’s much harder for the GSD to actually say HOW they would have done things better, faster, or cheaper,” the government pointed out.

“On that, the GSD are totally silent.”

The latest exchange comes after one of the most complicated periods in Gibraltar’s history with the post-Brexit talks and COVID-19 global pandemic hitting at the same time.

The GSD’s leader Keith Azopardi said he now wants to get back to basics.

But the administration led by Fabian Picardo pointed out that for 16 years in office, the GSD ‘abandoned’ the basics.

“It was the GSLP Liberal Government that has had to invest in our critical infrastructure because it was so outdated that it couldn’t reliably support the community’s needs,” the government said.

SUCCESS: The new Bayside and Westside secondary school complex has transformed secondary school education

Public investment

Picardo said that for the last 11 years his government had invested money in refurbishing public housing and building new schools because it was no longer ‘fit for purpose’ under the GSD.

The Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party sprung to life from activist origins to forge a new Gibraltar.

Under founder Joe Bossano and current leader Picardo the party has now been in office for five terms.

“We will not be distracted the by periodic awakening of part time politicians who think that with a couple of nasty press releases they will persuade the people of Gibraltar to risk our nation’s future on them,” Picardo said.

“The people of Gibraltar are too clever to be duped by the sporadic press statements of political Rumpelstiltskins who wake up every four years to try to fulfil their ambitions to hold high political office.

“Those of us who have lived the past three years know the reality of what leadership requires and it isn’t about the fairytales Mr Azopardi is trying to tell our people,” he added.

The Gibraltar Social Democrats enjoyed 16 years in office under Sir Peter Caruana before it faded into opposition.

