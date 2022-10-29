SIT back and indulge on a luxurious train ride through some of Andalucia’s most beautiful landscapes.

From snow-capped mountains to dazzling lakes, natural parklands to pretty white villages, Andalucia is filled with striking scenery and natural beauty and for those with time on their hands and penny or several thousand to spare, travelling through the region in unforgettable style is a possibility on Renfe’s exclusive Al Andalus express train.

Train routes through Andalucia on the Al Andalus for 2023 have already been published, with two seven days / six nights itineraries options; from Malaga to Sevilla and vice versa.

Both options involve travelling through the following scenic locations: Seville, Cadiz, Ronda, Cordoba, Ubeda, Baeza, Granada and Malaga.

On the Seville-Malaga route the available departure dates in 2023 are:

– April: 9

– May: 7 and 21

– June: 4, and 18

– September: 24

– October: 8 and 22

– November: 5 and 19

On the Malaga-Seville the following departure dates are as follows:

– April: 16

– May: 14 and 28

– June: 11 and 25

– October: 1, 15 and 29

– November: 12 and 26

All the carriages of Al Andalus date from between 1929 and 1930, preserving the classic style of the roaring twenties fused with luxury and modern comfort as you travel through Andalucia.

For more information: ? Tren Al Ándalus Ruta Andaluza (itinerarios, programa) | Renfe

