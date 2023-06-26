The Costa de la Luz extends from Tarifa at the southernmost part of Andalucia, along the coast of Cadiz and Huelva to the border with Portugal. The Cadiz section ends at the Guadalquivir river, and going further entails making a detour via the outskirts of Sevilla, or crossing on a tiny ferry at Coria del Rio.

In Cadiz, local transportation makes moving along the coast relatively easy with bus stops along the coast.

Whether you want to enjoy the lively atmosphere of Tarifa or museums in Cadiz, this guide will help you navigate the area.

ARRIVING BY AIR

The closest airport to the Costa de la Luz is Jerez, which is about 30 minutes away from the coast line of Cadiz.

There is also Sevilla, which has flight connections around Europe and Western Africa and is a little more than an hour drive from the Cadiz coast.

You can travel from the airport on the ‘Especial Aeropuerto’ bus which stops at Sevilla’s city centre in Plaza de Armas and costs €4. Route details.

From there, buses operated by TGComes go directly to areas along the Costa de la Luz. Information about bus routes and fares.

TO CADIZ AND TARIFA

The local M-150 and M-160 bus lines operated by TGComes, which run from Tarifa to Algeciras, are the best option for economical local transportation around Tarifa.

You can purchase tickets online, at the Tarifa station located near its old town, or on the bus with cash. Timetable and details.

TGComes also offers buses that travel to Cadiz and you can check the schedule and book your ticket through the website.

EXPLORING BY CAR

To travel along the Costa de la Luz by car, you can use the ‘Autopista del Quinto Centenario’ (A-49) motorway from central Sevilla towards the coast.

Both Tarifa and Cadiz offer a great basis for exploration with their popular beaches, historical architecture, and easy access to local transportation options that can take you to other areas along the coast.

It takes about an hour-and-a-half to get from the southernmost part of Tarifa to the northern part of Cadiz by car.

