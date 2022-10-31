A Serbian drugs gang operating out of the Alicante and Valencia areas of Spain has been brought down in an international police operation.

Europol said that a ‘major’ Balkan cartel had been dismantled which sold €2 million of marijuana per annum.

23 people have been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Alicante, Barcelona, Tarragona, and Valencia provinces.

Over 300 officers were involved in 14 simultaneous raids, including two Serbian police officers.

The gang leaders were also detained, with one of them having previous links to arms trafficking.

They ran several indoor marijuana farms in Spain with products distributed across Europe.

The profits were laundered in Serbia, with two people arrested there.

Items removed in the raids included €450,000 in cash, 4,000 marijuana plants, weapons and three luxury watches.

