POLICE in Malaga nicked six women red-handed robbing unsuspecting tourists in the city centre in less than an hour on Tuesday afternoon.

The women, who were serial thieves, had all been arrested by those very same officers at least once before.

They were busted in two separate groups by undercover officers from the Investigation and Protection Group (GIP) who knew their faces very well from previous arrests.

The coppers spotted a pair of suspected thieves, aged 20 and 45, who were targeting a tourist who was walking around the city centre with his bag hanging open.

When they struck, one of the women used a piece of clothing to conceal her hand reaching into the bag, while the other woman stood guard, blocking the view of anyone watching.

The woman standing guard recognised the undercover officers monitoring their theft from previous encounters and urged her partner in crime to dump the stolen items into a bush.

The cops caught the women and managed to fish out under the bush what they had stolen: two bank cards, one hundred euros, a US driver’s license and a cruise access card.

The victim accompanied the officers to the police station where they filed a report against the two women.

Just a few minutes earlier, the same officers had nabbed a group of four women they knew well operating a very similar scam; targeting unsuspecting tourists who were unaware their bags or pockets were unguarded.

This group of women, all between the ages of 18 and 42, also recognised the officers from previous robberies and quickly gave up the items they had stolen.

All six women were arrested by the police and taken to the station, where it was noted that they have numerous previous convictions for theft.

Police were working to nail down their addresses and known residences as the group of serial thieves refused to give this information up in order to make it especially hard to track them down.

