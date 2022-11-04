A man, 52, has been arrested for running an indoor marijuana farm out of a house in the rural district of Marxuquera in Gandia.

He has been charged with public health offences and for illegally using electricity.

The Policia Nacional were alerted to the property being used for a criminal enterprise and raided it.

Two rooms on the ground floor had been converted into marijuana farms.

143 marijuana plants weighing in at 33 kilos were removed.

Police also seized an array of equipment used to create optimum marijuana growing conditions.

The haul including 29 lights and 28 transformers in addition to three air conditioning units, carbon filters and two fans.

The man of undeclared nationality, who has a criminal record, was taken away for a court appearance.

