TWO mopeds violently collided on Line Wall Road, leaving a man seriously injured and closing down one of Gibraltar’s main arteries for over an hour.

The accident occurred near Capurro’s garage, a straight stretch of road in the city centre where mopeds tend to reach higher speeds especially when overtaking.

Ambulances rushed a seriously wounded man to hospital, while a woman left the collision virtually unscathed.

She did not even need to visit the hospital after the crash.

Police closed Line Wall Road from the British War Memorial to the roundabout at the top of Casemates Hill to deal with the fallout.

Authorities warned people to stay away from the area.

Police set up diversions while they investigated the accident and removed the motorbikes from the scene.

Line Wall Road is the main thoroughfare for traffic that runs both ways inside the Rock’s western-most defensive wall.

Queensway, that runs along the coastal edge of the Rock, is the other main road.

Authorities have so far not released any further details about what happened.

The accident follows government moves to introduce a penalty points scheme and trebling of road fines to improve road safety.

