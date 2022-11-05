THE SPANISH government is planning to assign €20 million to the country’s regions to support the voluntary reception of unaccompanied migrant minors. The youngsters will be transferred from their arrival points of the Canary Islands or the North African exclave city of Ceuta.

The plan has been created by the Social Rights Ministry, according to a report in Spanish digital daily El Diario, and will be taken to the Cabinet next week.

The Canary Islands and Ceuta are a hotspot for illegal migration, and have been calling on the central government for more support to take care of unmigrant minors for many years.

In July of this year, the central government and the regions agreed to transfer 400 unaccompanied minors from the Canaries and Ceuta to the peninsula. According to El Diario, a further 374 youngsters will be sent to the mainland in 2023 given the saturation of migrant centres in the hotspots.

A sum of €15 million has already been approved by the government to support migrant minors not just in the Canaries and Ceuta, but also in Spain’s other North African city, Melilla.

