Four people were left dead in the early hours of Sunday morning after they were run over by a vehicle at a wedding attended by two Roma clans. The victims were a 65-year-old woman, and three men aged 60, 37 and 17.

The incident took place outside the restaurant where the event was taking place in the Madrid municipality of Torrejón de Ardoz, police sources told Spanish media.

Another four people were left seriously injured in the incident, including a 31-year-old woman with severe head injuries, a 50-year-old man with a broken leg, a 43-year-old year old man with head injuries and a broken leg, and a 30-year-old woman with a fractured pelvis.

#SUMMA112 confirma esta madrugada el fallecimiento de cuatro personas tras ser atropelladas en la avenida de la Constitución en #TorrejondeArdoz.



Las circunstancias en las que se ha producido el suceso están siendo investigadas por @policia. pic.twitter.com/avDX9jNGoR — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) November 6, 2022 A tweet from the 112 emergency service confirming the four deaths.

Police sources said that the wedding was being celebrated without incident, when members of another clan arrived in an off-road vehicle and began to run over the guests. There is no information for now as to the cause of the dispute.

Once the alert was raised about the vehicle, which had fled the scene, the police managed to intercept it in Seseña, Toledo. The car was occupied by a 35-year-old man and his two children aged 15 and 16.

A fourth occupant of the vehicle is thought to have escaped before the police caught up with the group.

