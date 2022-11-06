Agriculture and natural building materials are the main sectors behind the three richest people in Andalucia.

It’s that time of the year again when The Forbes’ Rich List has revealed Spain’s top 100 earners, with only a few born in Andalucia.

The three great fortunes in Andalucia are in the hands of the brothers Eduardo and Francisco Martinez-Cosentino (with about €500 million each) and Santiago Domecq Bohorquez (who accumulates a patrimony of about €450 million).

The Martinez-Cosentino brothers are the leaders of the Cosentino group, which began to expand from the marble sector and today has several brands focused on surfaces for architecture and design such as Silestone, Scalea, Sensa, Eco, Prexury and Dekton.

Meanwhile, Santiago Domecq Bohorquez has made part of his fortune thanks to the breeding of fighting bulls, a sector to which his family has been linked for several generations. His company was founded in 1983 and has cattle of the Juan Pedro Domecq and Torrestrella breeds.

Much like every year, the list of top 100 earners in Spain is headed by Inditex fashion mogul Amancio Ortega, who this year has a net worth of €53.5 billion, some 13.5 billion less than last year, a drop mainly due to the current global energy crisis.

