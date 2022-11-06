THE SPANISH Civil Guard has found the biggest ever haul of marijuana, estimated to have a street value of at least €64 million.

According to the force, they seized 32 tonnes of the drug, which had been packaged up for distribution. That’s not just a record amount to be seized in Spain, but also in the world, the Civil Guard claimed.

Nine men and 11 women were detained, with ages ranging from 20 to 59.

The operation took place last month but details were only released by the Civil Guard on Saturday. Raids and arrests were staged in the regions of Asturias and Valencia, and the provinces of Toledo and Ciudad Real.

The investigation was nicknamed “Garden” by the authorities, and targeted farms and production plants.

