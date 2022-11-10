ROYAL British Legion branches and local councils across Alicante Province are holding Armistice Day and Remembrance Day services this weekend to remember the lives of fallen UK armed forces members.

Armistice Day falls on Friday and the Torrevieja RBL will host a service(pictured above in 2020) at the city’s Iglesia de la Concepcion, starting at 10.40 am.

The Hondon Valley branch also has the same start time for their commemoration at the Iglesia Parroquial de Nuestra Señora de la Salud in Hondon.

Benidorm has an Armistice Day service by the Poppy Tree outside Raffles Bar in Playa Poniente at 11.45 am.

Lastly on Friday, the Javea RBL branch has a service at Teulada parish church at 6.30 pm.

On Remembrance Day, the Orihuela Costa RBL branch holds its annual service at Mil Palmeras church.

People are asked to be seated by 10.30 am and a large screen will beam the service to hundreds of people expected outside the small chapel.

MIL PALMERAS SERVICE- 2019

A march past will be led by the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums and music will come from the RBL Concert Band.

A wreathing laying ceremony in the Garden of Remembrance will take place after the service.

San Fulgencio will have its Remembrance Day service in the town’s Plaza de la Constitucion at 11.00 am, followed by a small service at noon on the La Marina urbanisation in the Garden of Reflection next to the Thursday market site.

Gandia’s RBL branch hold their service at 11.30 am in the Rafol de Salem Town Hall, and ten minutes later is the start time for Benidorm’s RBL service at the Why Not Bar.

Later in the day, the Gran Alacant and La Marina RBL branch will host the RBL District North service at Masa Square, Gran Alacant, starting at 1.45 pm.

Finally, Javea RBL have their Remembrance Day service at 3.00 pm at the Fishermen’s Church in Javea Port.