THE Policia Nacional have arrested a 25-year-old Spaniard who stole a Chihuahua puppy tied up outside a Valencia supermarket entrance.

Officers produced a happy ending after spending a fortnight to track down the culprit and the missing pup.

The dog’s owner went inside the supermarket in the Transits district of Valencia City on October 22, allowing the thief to pounce.

The distraught owner discovered the puppy was missing when he went to retrieve it and immediately called the Policia Nacional.

Officers started a long process to identify and locate the dog napper, who they arrested on November 4.

The Chihuahua was in perfect condition and was reunited with its owner who was badly affected by the loss of his pet.

He even went to the police station to thank officers personally.

The robber was charged with theft and police revealed that he had over 20 previous arrests.

