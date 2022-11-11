THE mother of missing X Factor star Levi Davis landed in Spain last night to help in the search for her missing ‘vulnerable’ son.

After a long meeting with consular staff, the British embassy in Madrid today issued a Missing poster, appealing for information.

Levi, 24, who was last seen over a week ago leaving a pub in Barcelona, has allegedly recently come out as bisexual and launched an Only Fans account.

According to reports he had posted a series of naked pictures entitled ‘My first nudes’ on the site used by adult performers just the day before he disappeared.

His mother Julie Davis had earlier this week confirmed the existence of a video in which he mentioned a blackmail threat.

She added that Levi could have been ‘running from something’ after telling a friend he ‘had to get out of Ibiza,’ where he had been on holiday with friends last month.

He then travelled over to the Catalan capital, where he was last seen leaving the Old Irish Pub on CCTV on October 29.

Rugby player Levi Davis has been missing since November 29th, last seen in an Irish bar in Barcelona

It is feared he may have been involved in some underworld activity, potentially linked to the monetising of his site.

The Mossos d’Esquadra police, who are now investigating the case, have not detected any movement in Levi’s bank accounts. There is also no evidence that he has been admitted to any hospital or that he has been arrested.

“There hasn’t been any new sightings of him since October 29,” Davis, from Birmingham, told the Mail.

“There has been no record of Levi leaving Spain through airports or ferry ports. The police are checking the CCTV on the route he took but have yet to find a breakthrough.

“It’s a long, long process but the police are being extremely helpful in doing all they can and are following up on all leads all the time. Although it’s very slow, we’re still hopeful.

“I’ve given the police as much information as possible, Levi’s phone number, his bank account details, anything that can be checked. The authorities are also checking DNA samples.”

She was set for more meetings with police from the Mossos today.

A barmaid at the Old Irish pub revealed that he had come in at about 9.35pm and stayed for just half an hour watching the Leeds v Liverpool game on television.

She said he was by himself but seemed a ‘normal person in a pub’ before leaving alone and heading towards the quieter end of the famous thoroughfare, La Rambla.

On GMTV on Tuesday she had reached out to say: “Levi please, if you see this, please get in touch.

“I can’t begin to understand how you’re feeling but just know that I do love you and our family loves you and we just want you home.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Levi, please contact the Olive Press on newsdesk@theolivepress.es