ARMISTICE DAY commemorations took place in ceremonies across Alicante Province on Friday.

The day marks the signing of the armistice agreement to end the First World War.

It took effect on the ‘eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month’ in 1918.

Torrevieja’s Armistice Day service was held at the city’s Iglesia de la Concepcion(pictured at the top).

The commemoration was organised by Torrevieja’s Royal British Legion branch with chairlady Pamela Wilding and Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolon, laying a large wreath.

After the solemn ceremony, some of the attendees posed for a relaxed photo outside the city centre church.

Benidorm’s RBL branch commemoration was staged next to the ‘Poppy Tree’ close to Playa Poniente.

Sadly the attendance was affected by the heavy rain but the occasion was as always a moving affair.

One of the highlights was the performance by the lone piper.

Benidorm’s Remembrance Day service starts this Sunday at 11.40 am at the Why Not Bar.

Images: Torrevieja Ayuntamiento and Benidorm RBL.

