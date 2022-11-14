A big name Basque Country chef with seven Michelin stars under his belt is cooking up a plan to open a restaurant on the Costa del Sol.

Well renowned Spanish chef Martin Berasategui has announced plans to open a new restaurant on the Costa del Sol.

The Basque chef dubbed the ‘master of the Michelin stars’ has earned seven of them in his culinary career.

Diners on the Costa del Sol will now be able to taste the award winning Basque cuisine, after the 62-year-old revealed plans to open a restaurant in Marbella next year.

Martin Berasategui plans to open a new restaurant in Marbella. Photo: Cordon Press

It is part of Berasategui’s grand plan to extend his food empire and also open more restaurants in Tenerife, Mallorca and Dubai.

“Throughout 2023 I hope to open new projects in Dubai, Tenerife and Marbella, among others, and we maintain those that are already underway in Spain and in the world,” he said.

“Very important proposals continue to arrive and I have to dedicate my time to them, although my priority continues to be the mother house of Lasarte.”

It comes as the star chef closed his famous Eme Be Garrote restaurant in his hometown of San Sebastian.

It was, as he described, ‘the only Michelin star that a cider house has won’.

“The Eme Be Garrote was a project that was born to be maintained for a limited time,” he said.

“My idea was to have it for five years, but in the end it was ten.”

One of the creations at Martin Berasategui’s Lasarte, which has been awarded three Michelin stars.

Berasategui started working in his family restaurant, Bodegon Alejandro, at the age of 13.

In 1979 he started catering studies at a French pastry school.

He then took charge of Bodegon Alejandro in 1981, earning the restaurant’s first Michelin star just five years later.

He’s gone on to win six more Michelin stars, as well as various awards such as the Basque Gastronomy Prize, Best Chef of the Basque Country and the Gold Drum of San Sebastian.

He earned three Michelin stars from his ‘parent’ restaurant in Lasarte, two stars from the Lasarte restaurant at Hotel Condes in Barcelona and two stars from the M.B. restaurant in the luxurious Abama resort in tenerife.

