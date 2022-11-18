POLICE found a dog in the Malaga countryside they believe was cut open by its owner to appear like it was attacked by another animal so he could get rid of it.

The dog had an eight centimetre long wound on its neck that was three centimetres deep as well as a severed jugular.

Police were called to the property in Mollina, a countryside town in the northern reaches of the Malaga province in central Andalucia.

A veterinary surgeon first notified authorities after finding various wounds all over the dog’s body.

The vet found serious injuries on the dog’s chest, thigh, ear, back, face and neck.

The animal doctor found that the wounds were made with a sharp and piercing object.

The observations did not match up with the owner’s version of events.

He said the dog was attacked by other animals on walks through the forest.

On receiving this information, Guardia Civil agents raided the man’s home soon after.

They found that he had mistreated five dogs, not giving them enough food or water as well as not being chipped.

Police also found some scissors stained with blood they thought could have been used to injure the dog in question.

After interviewing various people in the area and assessing the evidence, they came to the conclusion the dog-owner was intentionally trying to harm the animals so he could get rid of them.

The Guardia Civil then arrested the dog-owner on suspicion of animal cruelty.

ALSO READ: