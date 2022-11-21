NEARLY all of Spain’s regions have weather alerts today, thanks to the arrival of Storm Denise from the Atlantic. The weather front is forecast to bring with it rain showers, high winds of up to 90km/h and waves of up to eight metres in areas of peninsular Spain and the Balearics.

Only the Canary Islands, Extremadura and La Rioja regions will escape this bad weather, according to the Aemet state weather agency, with orange or yellow alerts due to weather risks in the remaining areas.

Andalucía is expected to see winds of up to 80km/h, with waves up to four metres high on the Almería and Granada coasts, according to news agency EFE.

Meanwhile, heavy snow is expected in Aragón’s Pyrenees, with up to 20 centimetres likely to fall in just 24 hours at altitudes above 1,300 metres, as well as rainfall of up to 40 litres per square metre in just 12 hours.

Madrid will be seeing winds of up to 100km/h in mountainous areas, while Catalunya can expect snowfall of up to 20 centimetres in 24 hours in areas that are 1,200 metres above sea level. The Catalan coast is likely to receive waves of up to three metres in height and winds of over 100km/h in parts of Tarragona.

En estos momentos, un frente frío atraviesa el centro de la Península y deja lluvias en amplias zonas. Tras su paso, ganará en intensidad el viento en buena parte del territorio. En las próximas horas, además, asistiremos a la formación de la #BorrascaDenise en el Mediterráneo. pic.twitter.com/pVQJSo4Zfx — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 21, 2022 A tweet from Spain’s Aemet state weather agency showing the arrival of Storm Denise.

The Balearic Islands will also see strong gusts of up to 100km/h, as well as storms and heavy rainfall.

Cantabria can expect the worst conditions on the coast, with waves up to seven metres in height and winds of 90km/h.

The heavy winds should subside as Tuesday progresses, but the bad weather could persist into Wednesday. The conditions on the coasts are likely to get worse. The rain, meanwhile, will continue in the northwest over the coming days but will clear up in the south and on the Mediterranean coast.

Read more: